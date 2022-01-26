North Andover Offers Free Home Covid Tests To Small Businesses

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — North Andover is offering a limited supply of free coronavirus antigen rapid tests to small businesses located in town.

The tests will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, the town said.

"If you represent a small business located in North Andover and would like to receive free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, please click here to fill out the required form," North Andover said. "Your small business (including at-home businesses) must be located in North Andover, MA, and you must properly fill out and submit this form in order to receive tests."

Small businesses will be able to get up to four test kits, containing eight tests, depending on employee count.

"Pickup of tests will be coordinated within a week of submission of the form," the town said.

This article originally appeared on the North Andover Patch