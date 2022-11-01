North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students.

In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.

The school says they are working with Royal Crest management and with the North Andover Police Department to investigate the incident.

Merrimack advised its students and community to take the following steps:

If you see anything suspicious or in the case of an emergency, contact NAPD or MCPD immediately for help or to report suspicious activity. NAPD can be reached by calling 911 and MCPD can be reached directly at (978) 837-5911.

If you have encountered a similar situation, it would be helpful to the investigation for you to come forward with any additional information. Please notify MCPD or NAPD so they can learn more. Information you have may help the investigation.

Lock your doors for maximum security. We are aware the individual has tried locked doors and moved on. If you reside in a first-floor unit, be sure to also lock windows and sliders.

A photo shared by the police department on Facebook appears to show the man wearing a navy blue hoodie and ripped jeans.

Police ask that anyone with info contact North Andover detectives at 978-683-6500.

