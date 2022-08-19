North Andover Police chase suspect, now seeking information

Aug. 19—NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College alerted members of its community via email Thursday at 8:03 p.m. that "North Andover Police are currently looking for a male wanted on multiple felonies in the area." They asked anyone who saw "something of concern" to call Merrimack College Police.

Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police confirmed that members of his department, along with officers from the Lawrence Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police, were involved in looking for a suspect that night.

"It started just before 7 p.m.," he said. "The Lawrence Police gang unit was interested in a vehicle for a shooting that happened Monday, early Monday morning."

That vehicle "had ties to an address in town, in Royal Crest," Foulds said. "An officer went up there to look for the vehicle, saw it, and came to stop it. The vehicle took off, and the sole occupant fled on foot."

Police pursued, but were unable to locate the suspect. Foulds doesn't think that the man poses a threat to the community.

"This guy was trying to get out of the area," he said. "We don't believe he's in the area any more."

Lawrence Police could not be reached by press time for details about Monday's shooting incident, or how the suspect was allegedly involved.