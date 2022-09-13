North Andover police search for attempted murder suspect

Sep. 13—NORTH ANDOVER — Police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot a 40-year-old man in the leg at Fieldstone Court.

Officers found the wounded man Sunday at 9:20 p.m. after responding to multiple 911 calls about shots fired outdoors, according to Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.

Police administered first aid to the victim, and searched the area for the shooter but found no one, Foulds said in a release. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Further investigation revealed this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public, he said.

A warrant has been issued for the suspect on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and assault and battery on a household member.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Gilligan at 978-683-3168.