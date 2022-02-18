North Andover School Committee Votes To Lift Mask Mandate

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — The North Andover School Committee voted Thursday to lift the district's mask mandate, meaning masks will be optional at the schools beginning Feb. 28, when the state requirement expires.

The committee voted unanimously to lift the district mandate.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Feb. 9 that the state requirement will end Feb. 28, leaving mask policies up to districts. In North Andover and most districts, that's the first day after February break.

The North Andover School Committee voted in August to put in place an indoor mask requirement, affirming the state policy at the time. North Andover officials have in recent weeks been discussing a potential policy change for schools that reach 80 percent vaccination. Those schools were already eligible to lift mask mandates, with state waivers.

District officials, including the coronavirus task force, recommended the School Committee follow the state's lead, noting that cases are low and vaccination rates are high.

