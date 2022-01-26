North Andover Schools To Participate In State Home Test Program

NORTH ANDOVER, MA — North Andover schools will participate in the new state at-home coronavirus testing program, Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said Tuesday.

The program is voluntary and open for all families and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Those who want to participate have until Friday to opt in at this link. Participants will receive an iHealth at-home rapid test kit every two weeks, with two tests in each kit.

At-home testing will begin next week, Gilligan said.

Anyone who tests positive should notify the school. Results will be kept confidential.

More information is available here.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at 412-265-8353 or chris.huffaker@patch.com.



This article originally appeared on the North Andover Patch