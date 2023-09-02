North Anson man who led deputies on high-speed chase pleads guilty to drug charges

Sep. 2—A North Anson man who led Somerset County deputies on a high-speed chase in January has pleaded guilty to possessing and intending to distribute enough fentanyl to cover more than 379,000 lethal doses.

Cody Mosher, 29, faces anywhere from five to 40 years in prison and up to $5 million in fines, according to a plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court on Aug. 25.

Mosher was arrested in Somerset County on Jan. 19, after making officers chase him for 13 miles, according to a version of events filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, describing what prosecutors say they would have proven had the case gone to trial.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office had obtained a search warrant for Mosher's car, prosecutors said. Officers were trying to execute the warrant, but Mosher refused to get out of the car. He drove away as officers were talking to him, prosecutors said, even rolling over one deputy's steel-toed boots.

Officers followed Mosher from Norridgewock to Madison, driving as fast as 120 mph, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. When they were finally able to stop Mosher, prosecutors said deputies seized nearly 760 grams of fentanyl and 21 grams of cocaine. They also seized pills, a scale and money.

Mosher's sentencing has yet to be scheduled.