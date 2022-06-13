North Arizona wildfire grows, forces evacuations
A wildfire north of Flagstaff, Arizona burned about 4,000-5,000 acres on Sunday and triggered evacuations, authorities said. (June 13)
A wildfire north of Flagstaff, Arizona burned about 4,000-5,000 acres on Sunday and triggered evacuations, authorities said. (June 13)
Without the goats, my instinct would be a college town. Midwest college towns are particularly affordable, but the weather might not be mild enough for you. If that intrigues you, start with Columbia, Mo., suggested here, Iowa City, Iowa, suggested here, and Athens, Ohio, suggested here.
India's boxing queen Mary Kom will miss this year's Commonwealth Games after limping out of the ring in a trial event, but her coach on Monday said she will "make a comeback".
Fayetteville parents are teaching their children about the importance of Juneteenth, lessons they say they missed out on as children.
Before the curtain raises for this long-awaited event, see who earned a sartorial standing ovation in the form of a spot on our best-dressed list. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair
Silvana Gomez Juarez became the first Argentinian female to win in the octagon at UFC 275 – and what a way to do it.
STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on Saturday that Ukraine would prevail in its almost four-month-long war with Russia. Speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Zelenskiy said it is "on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided."Ukraine has appealed for a swifter delivery of heavy weapons from the Westsaying Russian forces have ten times more artillery pieces than Ukrainian forces.The conflict has become focused on a grinding artillery slugging match over Sievierodonetsk. The eastern city is one of the last Ukrainian-controlled parts of Luhansk province which Russia wants to seize, along with its twin city Lysychansk.Ukraine's Luhansk Governor said Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk but that Ukraine still controls the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.The battle over Sievierodonetsk and its destruction recall weeks of bombardment of Mariupol. The southern port city's mayor has said Mariupol's sanitation systems are broken and corpses are rotting in the streets.Vadym Boichenko told national television that there was an outbreak of dysentery and cholera.He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.
I grew up in a progressive city upstate, so South Carolina's strict marijuana laws and more conservative politicians were a massive culture shock.
The National Weather Service predicts peak afternoon heat index values could reach between 105 and 109 degrees this week.
The Pipeline Fire was burning six miles north of Flagstaff as of June 12.
National Weather Service stations in Phoenix, Houston, Albuquerque and San Antonio warned of extreme heat exceeding 110 degrees in some areas.
OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 11:20 Russian occupying forces are going to demolish ruined houses in Mariupol; they are not promising to fully compensate for the damage, and instead of heating the houses they are preparing heating tents for the winter.
A North Carolina-based company is offering homeowners $2,000 to allow them to release 100 cockroaches into their homes and then test a treatment.
The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases.
The Chi Omega and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority houses just east of the Kansas State University campus were among five buildings declared condemned and unsafe to occupy.
Partly sunny skies with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.
(Bloomberg) -- Electricity use soared to an all-time high in Texas amid a searing heat wave, topping levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumBitcoin Tumbles to 18-Month Low as US Inflation Impact SpreadsChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Weeks After ReopeningWith air conditioners
People with property on Lake Norman are being asked to add waterfront address signs to their docks and piers, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.
STORY: Authorities said two of them, a 27-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were being treated in hospital for hypothermia and were “very lucky to be alive”.Tasmania police released a video showing emergency services personnel on Saturday trekking down a snow-covered path on the mountain in blizzard conditions.Thousands are still without power on Monday in the state’s northwest, after the weekend’s severe wind brought down powerlines and toppled trees.The cold front is travelling north up the Australian mainland, causing large swells along the coast.
Another overall quiet day in the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center is watching a small area for the slight chance of tropical development over the next 3-5 days.
Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but AccuWeather forecasters say comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position. "As the jet stream lifts north, a large heat dome will become more expansive over the Central states, Midwest and Southeast over