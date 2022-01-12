North Arlington man charged with murder in 2-month-old's death, woman also charged

A North Arlington man was charged with murder Tuesday after the death of a 2-month-old, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said. A woman was also charged with child endangerment.

Aaron Medrano, 27, was also charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment on Dec. 30, one week after police responded to a 911 call about the 2-month-old not breathing in a Schuyler Avenue home on Dec. 23. The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, authorities said, and doctors found multiple injuries.

Prosecutors said Medrano caused the injuries but did not provide further details. The child died on Jan. 5, leading to Tuesday's first-degree murder charge.

Patricia Artese, 25, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and was released on summons. Medrano was initially released, prosecutors said, but was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance after being charged with murder.

The child's death came the same day as a stabbing on Ridge Road in North Arlington, leading to attempted murder charges against two people. In April, authorities say a man killed his wife in a double stabbing at River View Gardens apartments that also left him dead. The last homicide charge from North Arlington came in 2016 when a man killed his wife in the same apartment complex as April's deaths, records show.

