North Augusta baby's death being investigated as a homicide; mother charged with neglect

An infant's death in an Aiken County home is being investigated as a homicide and the baby's mother has been charged.

Charlotte Dreya Fowler was just five days away from her 2-month birthday when Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigators found the baby unresponsive Oct. 15 in a North Augusta home on Rita Court.

"Preliminary investigation has determined Charlotte’s death to be a homicide. The final cause of her death is still under investigation," Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a statement.

The baby's mother, Jordan Fowler, 21, was charged Dec. 14 with unlawful neglect of a child.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Homicide investigation probes death of month-old baby in North Augusta