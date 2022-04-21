North Augusta hostage incident ends in officer-involved shooting

Apr. 21—The suspect in a kidnapping and hostage situation in North Augusta and Aiken County on Wednesday night has been charged .

Nathaniel Robert Meade, 42, has been arrested and is currently charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement.

Several felony charges are pending, according to Capt. Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began in North Augusta on Wednesday night when a woman was taken hostage by the suspect, Abdullah said.

The suspect drove to a family member's house in Aiken County, and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Winthrop Drive at 7:49 p.m. advising police of the hostage situation.

The suspect was not at the location when police arrived.

Shortly after the 911 call, the suspect began broadcasting the incident on Facebook Live from his car, Abdullah said. The explicit video showed the suspect waving a gun at the hostage and threatening her life.

At 7:49 p.m., the same time the sheriff's office received a call from the Winthrop Drive address, the Aiken Department of Public Safety received a 911 call and responded to the 1400 block of Canterbury Court in reference to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival, the 911 caller told police the suspect had "pulled into his yard and was asking to speak with someone in the house," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The caller said that shortly after the suspect arrived at his home, the suspect was seen "pulling a pistol out and pointing it to his head saying that he was going to kill himself," according to the report. The suspect drove away and Aiken Public Safety was unable to locate him.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a black Cadillac sedan and a multiple agencies converged to locate the suspect and hostage, according to Abdullah.

Around 9:36 p.m., the suspect was found at the Nissan dealership on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Richmond County Sheriff's Office were on scene. The Aiken Department of Public Safety did not respond to the scene.

At 10:06 p.m., the suspect fired shots and police returned fire, Abdullah said.

Officers from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol fired at the suspect, striking him "at least five times," Abdullah said. The hostage ran from the car and was unharmed.

The suspect returned to Facebook Live stating that he had been shot, according to police.

Around 1:26 a.m., the suspect surrendered and was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for emergency treatment, Abdullah said. He was released to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on Thursday morning, where he is currently being held.

Meade will be extricated to the Aiken County detention center to face multiple felony charges related to the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

At 3:55 p.m. Thursday afternoon, SLED announced Meade was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement Thursday morning.

"After a standoff overnight involving a hostage, multiple law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Public Safety and South Carolina Highway Patrol shot and injured Meade," according to the release. "He was taken to a hospital in Augusta, GA for treatment. He was then booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta, GA to await extradition to South Carolina. No law enforcement officers were injured. The hostage was also not injured."

SLED's release did not state the suspect fired at police.