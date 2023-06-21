North Augusta man accused of touching minor's thigh at car wash

Matthew Christian, Aiken Standard, S.C.
Jun. 21—A North Augusta man faces up to 15 years in prison after allegedly touching the thigh of a minor at a car wash.

North Augusta Public Safety officers arrested Robert Ronald Patry, 52, Tuesday and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine in the discretion of the court or both.

A North Augusta woman accused Patry of touching the thigh of a minor at a North Augusta car wash.

Officer Christopher Morehouse reported viewing surveillance footage of a man matching Patry's description touching the thigh of a minor at a car wash on two occasions.

Morehouse reported Patry said he was asleep in a chair and didn't touch anyone.

An Aiken County magistrate set Patry's bond at $5,000 and he remains in the Aiken County detention center as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.