North Augusta man accused of touching minor's thigh at car wash

Jun. 21—A North Augusta man faces up to 15 years in prison after allegedly touching the thigh of a minor at a car wash.

North Augusta Public Safety officers arrested Robert Ronald Patry, 52, Tuesday and charged him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine in the discretion of the court or both.

A North Augusta woman accused Patry of touching the thigh of a minor at a North Augusta car wash.

Officer Christopher Morehouse reported viewing surveillance footage of a man matching Patry's description touching the thigh of a minor at a car wash on two occasions.

Morehouse reported Patry said he was asleep in a chair and didn't touch anyone.

An Aiken County magistrate set Patry's bond at $5,000 and he remains in the Aiken County detention center as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.