North Augusta man allegedly shot his father on the eve of his high school graduation practice

Jun. 2—A North Augusta man has been arrested and accused of shooting his father on the eve of his high school graduation practice.

North Augusta Public Safety officers arrested Jaydon Lei McGirt, 18, early Thursday morning and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Attempted murder is a felony and persons convicted of the charge face up to 30 years in prison. No portion of a sentence imposed may be suspended.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is also a felony. Persons convicted of the charge face up to an additional five years in prison in addition to the sentence for the violent crime.

Officer Kaitlyn Dorsey said officers were called to a Walsh Way home at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday evening in reference to a father being shot by his son.

Dorsey said a witness in the home reported the father had repeatedly ordered McGirt to bed several times during the evening but otherwise there was no confrontation. She said the witness told her she went to the garage when she heard two or three gunshots and returned to the living room.

The witness reportedly told Dorsey she found the father lying on the floor with McGirt standing over him holding a black handgun. She said the witness said she asked McGirt what happened and he replied, "I can't deal with him anymore."

She said the witness told her McGirt then left the home and began walking down the street.

The witness said she then called 911 and attempted to administer aid to the victim.

Dorsey said in her report she and Officer Kyle Golden located a person matching McGirt's description with blood on his clothes on a nearby street and Golden detained him during the investigation.

She said officers found the father lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Dorsey said the father had been shot at least twice in the leg. She added officers provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported the father to an Augusta hospital.

Golden reported McGirt had the strong odor of alcohol on him and that McGirt made a number of "excited utterances" while detained including that he was sorry, that he didn't mean to hurt his father and that he had been drinking alcohol and needed to go to bed to get ready for his high school graduation practice in the morning.

"At other times, while seated in the rear transport area of PSO Golden's patrol vehicle, McGirt rambled about unknown subjects at one point loudly and clearly stating 'Just meat and cheese,'" Golden said.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, McGirt remains in the Aiken County Detention Center.