North Augusta man arrested, charged in armed robbery

Sep. 8—A wanted North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an armed robbery July 20.

Devonta Shikeem Bailey, 27, is charged with armed robbery and failure to stop for a blue light.

On July 20, North Augusta officers were notified of an armed robbery at the Kroger gas station on Knox Avenue.

The victim stated the suspect pulled up next to his vehicle in the gas station parking lot and told him to "give him everything," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The suspect pushed a gun into the victim's abdomen and threatened to kill him before leaving the scene, according to the report.