North Augusta man arrested in connection to Augusta murder

Jun. 15—A North Augusta man has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on the 1000 block of Broad Street in downtown Augusta on Sunday, June 12.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, D'Andre Tandy was arrested by the Savannah Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, June 14, after law enforcement officers obtained a warrant on him for murder. He is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center on charges of fugitive/fugitive from justice warrant .

On Monday, June 13, RCSO arrested Keyon Smiley, 31, on one count of murder in connection to the same incident. The victim, Logan Connor Etterle, 21, sustained at least one gunshot wound. According to the incident report from the sheriff's office, authorities responded to a call about shots fired at 10th Street and Broad Street in downtown Augusta at approximately 2 a.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Richmond County Deputy Coroner Chris Langford. During the investigation it was revealed that Smiley was shot in the right ankle and taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

No additional information was released.