North Augusta man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Dec. 20—A North Augusta man who works at the Savannah River Site faces up to 20 years in prison after being arrested on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

On Dec. 13, Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety arrested James D. Walpole, 38, on two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

The investigators said Walpole possessed files of child sexual abuse material. They followed a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigators state in the incident report that a juvenile male said Walpole worked at the Savannah River Site.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony and carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Aiken County Magistrate Lauren Maurice set Walpole's bond as a $2,500 personal recognizance bond Dec. 13.

Walpole will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

