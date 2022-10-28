North Augusta man charged in 2020 death of child; arrest in kidnapping incident

Oct. 28—A local man who was arrested in 2020 for a death of child, was arrested and charged with kidnapping from a incident in North Augusta.

DaQuelivn Jamal Brighthop, 27, was arrested and charged on Oct.25, with second degree assault and battery and kidnapping, according to jail records.

On Oct.23, police made contact with a walk-up complainant in reference to an assault, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police said a female victim reported that the suspect had broken her arm and gotten into an argument with the suspect on Oct. 4., the report said.

The victim stated to police the suspect made a threat to kill her and it wasn't the first time a threat was made, the report said.

Once law enforcement arrived, the victim opened the door and the suspect pulled a knife and brandished it towards the victim, the report said

The victim said the suspect told her not to answer the door for police and he was not going back to jail, the report said.

Later in the evening, the victim said while she couldn't find her keys and believed the suspect had them to keep her from leaving, the report said.

The next morning, after the suspect left the residence to pick up his car, the victim found her keys and went to the hospital, the report said.

The victim was unable to make a written statement because of a broken hand, but wished to file charges, the report said.

Warrants for the suspect were issued on Oct.24, the report said,

Brighthop was out on bond for a 2020, murder when he was arrested by North Augusta police.

On Dec. 16,2020, a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office met with Richmond County corner Mitchell Freeman at Augusta University Medical Center on 1120 15th Street in reference to the death of a juvenile, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel brought the juvenile to AUMC on that date around 5:04 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m. at the hospital, the report said.

Story continues

The child had flu-like symptoms which included vomiting and dizziness, the report said.

Brighthop was arrested on Dec. 16 and charged with felony murder for the death of Burke, according to arrest warrants from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect punched the victim multiple times in the chest and abdomen for an incident that occurred on the 2200 block of Albemarle Drive in Augusta, the warrants said.

He was also charged with cruelty in the first degree, the report said.

Brighthop was arrested and booked in the Aiken County detention center, but has bonded out.