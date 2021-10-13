North Augusta man charged with assault after police say he attempted to bite 3 officers

Alexandra Koch, Aiken Standard, S.C.
·1 min read

Oct. 13—A North Augusta man was arrested Oct. 7 for violating two city ordinances. Following the arrest, he was accused of attempting to bite three police officers, according to an incident report.

Joshua Michael Raymond, 30, is charged with one count of assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest, one count of throwing of bodily fluids by a detainee on a local law enforcement officer and two counts of violating a city ordinance.

Police responded to the Sprint Gas Station on Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a disturbance with a clerk.

Upon arrival, officers observed significant damage to the clerk's car, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

After placing the suspect under arrest, the suspect "spit saliva and blood" onto an officer's face, attempted to kick officers and yelled racial slurs, according to the report.

While loading the suspect onto a stretcher, police said the suspect "attempted to bite" two officers, according the report. "During transport, the suspect sat up and flung his body" toward a third officer, attempting to bite him as well.

