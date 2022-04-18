North Augusta man charged with assaulting two Aiken County deputies

Apr. 18—A North Augusta man was arrested Thursday in connection to the assault of two Aiken County deputies.

Eddie Shawn Sherlock, 27, is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and one count of destructing county property.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Aiken deputies were responding to an unrelated disturbance on the 100 block of Webbs Park Drive in North Augusta when they located the suspect, who had warrants out of Aiken County.

While three deputies attempted to place the suspect under arrest, he struck one of the officers in the jaw and kicked another officer in the shin, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect also "ripped off" one of the deputy's body cameras causing damage to the camera, according to the report.

Deputies used a Taser to apprehend the suspect, but after being placed in the patrol car, he "became agitated and angry, banging his head multiple times on the prisoner partition inside the vehicle," according to police.

The suspect's injuries were checked by medical staff and he was transported to the Aiken County detention center for booking.