North Augusta man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

Jan. 19—A North Augusta man was arrested Monday after police responded to a well-being check turned stabbing.

Jonathan Robert Jones, 38, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace — aggravated in nature.

Just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, Aiken County deputies responded to the Sprint located at 4681 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a well-being check.

While en route to the gas station, dispatch told police a customer was in the store with a knife "trying to stab customers," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

According to witnesses, the suspect was found asleep in the bathroom with a sandwich he had shoplifted and when police were called for a well-being check, the suspect "became irate and began to scream and yell at the witnesses," according to the report.

When the suspect came out of the bathroom, he pulled out a knife and "started swinging it at everyone" before striking the victim in the hands, according to police.

The suspect was found lying on the floor in front of the door and was placed in a patrol car. He was secured with a seatbelt, face helmet and hobbles "since he was being irate" and attempting to injure himself, according to the report.

The victim had injuries to both hands and was treated on scene by EMS for non-fatal stab injuries to his extremities.

Criminal history

In 2018, Jones was arrested in Clearwater and charged with two counts of public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Seminole Avenue and Westminster Way in Clearwater around 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2018 after receiving complaints from residents about a white male lying in the roadway, cursing and screaming, according to the report.

While patrolling the area, deputies spoke with witnesses who stated the suspect rode away on a bicycle.

Story continues

Deputies located the disoriented suspect riding a bike down Seminole Avenue. They noted an "odor of alcoholic beverage" was coming from the suspect, according to the report.

When deputies attempted to place the suspect into a police car, he unbuckled his seat belt and pushed his way out of the car seat, police reported.

When he was placed back into the car he started striking his forehead against the plexiglass cage wall, causing a laceration to his face, according to the report.

The suspect was assessed by medical staff at a nearby hospital before he was taken to the Aiken County detention center.

During the car ride, he threatened deputies saying, "You're going to be in a pond" and "I'm going to burn your house down," amongst other threatening statements, police reported.

The suspect also told medical staff at the hospital that deputies beat him, threw him from the police cruiser and kicked him in the head, according to the report.

Jones was transported to the detention center. It is unclear when he was released.