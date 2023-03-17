North Augusta man charged with attempted murder in connection with March 9 shooting

Mar. 17—Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a North Augusta man Thursday in connection with a March 9 shooting.

Deputies charged Stephon Xzavier Dunbar, 22, of North Augusta, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Attempted murder is a felony carrying a penalty of up to 30 years in prison. Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime is also a felony carrying an additional five years in prison.

Deputy K. Burkett said in a report Dunbar and a female arrived at a residence near the intersection of Liberty Hill Road and Vidot Court where the female attempted to fight another person. Burkett said during the altercation the female used pepper spray and Dunbar fired several shots with a handgun. He added officers located a person with a gunshot wound in the knee and the person was transported by Aiken County EMS to an area hospital.

Deputies also arrested Dunbar on charges of malicious injuries to animals, persons or property with damage of less than $2,000 for an incident that occurred May 20, 2022 and trespassing charges for an incident that occurred April 24, 2021.

Malicious injuries to animals, persons or property with damage of less than $2,000 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Deputy L. Hammonds Jr. said Dunbar threw a brick through the back window of a vehicle owned by the female he arrived at the North Augusta residence with.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison and a fine of up to $200.

Deputy G. Campos reported Dunbar arrived at the residence of a female's residence and fired several shots with a 9 millimeter pistol.

Aiken County Magistrate Patrick Sullivan set Dunbar's bond at $60,000 cash on the attempted murder charge, $5,000 on the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, $2,125 on the malicious injury charge and $465 on the trespassing charge.

Dunbar was released from the Aiken County detention center Friday.