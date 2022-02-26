North Augusta man charged in Carmel Street shooting

Feb. 25—A North Augusta man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting on Carmel Street on Sunday night.

Daniel Joseph Bonham, 27, is charged with discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Circle K on Edgefield Highway in reference to a shooting that took place on Carmel Street in North Augusta a few hours earlier.

The victim told police she went to the suspect's home and a verbal altercation ensued, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

She told police the suspect assaulted her multiple times before pulling out a handgun and shooting at her while she was trying to leave the house, according to the report.

Officers noted there were bullet holes in the hood and windshield of her car.

Bonham was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center.