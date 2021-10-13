North Augusta man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Oct. 13—A North Augusta man was arrested Monday in connection to sexual assault allegations.

Keith Eugene Jeno, 49, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Sept. 20, officers received a phone complaint in reference to criminal sexual conduct with a minor that occurred two years ago, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police were told the victim was "with her friend when the assaults occurred," according to the report.

The victim was under 16 years of age at the time of the incident, according to jail records.