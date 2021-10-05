North Augusta man charged in Family Dollar armed robbery

Oct. 5—A North Augusta man was arrested Friday in connection to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on Martintown Road in North Augusta .

Hezron Lemont Lee, 39, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to the Family Dollar at 609 E. Martintown Road in reference to an armed robbery.

An employee stated a suspect entered the business wearing a black ski mask, demanded money from the cash register and pointed a pistol at her, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

After taking the money, the suspect ran out of the store, according to the report.

Police obtained video footage of the incident.