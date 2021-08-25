North Augusta man charged with indecent exposure

Aug. 25—A North Augusta man was arrested Saturday in connection to an indecent exposure incident.

James Douglas Grant, 62, is charged with indecent exposure.

On Friday, Aug. 20, the police responded to Leigh Place in North Augusta in reference to "a nude male on the premises," according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The victim stated she heard someone banging on her front door and when she went to see who it was, the suspect was "standing at her front door wearing nothing but a shirt," according to the report.

The victim stated "these types of incidents have been occurring for years" with the suspect, according to the report.

Grant is currently being held at the Aiken County detention center.