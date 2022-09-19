North Augusta man charged with indecent exposure at Aiken gas station

Sep. 19—An Aiken County man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure stemming from an incident at a gas station in Aiken.

Willie Thomas Garrett, 22, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged Sept. 18 for indecent exposure and second degree assault and battery, in relation to an incident that took place around 10:08 p.m. on Sept. 5 at a gas station on the 3500 block of Richland Avenue West in Aiken.

Police responded to the gas station in reference to a suspicious person, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Once at the scene police spoke with a female victim, who told police the suspect grabbed her face and attempted to kiss her, the report said.

The victim said the suspect exposed himself and asked her to touch him, the report said.

The victim told police the suspect then ran into a nearby motel. Police then received a call about an active disturbance at the motel, the report said.

Police made contact with the suspect and his girlfriend, who were staying in a room at the motel, the report said.

Police said the suspect and woman got into an argument because she said the suspect was in a relationship with other women, the report said. The female told police no physical altercation occurred; however, the suspect had visible injuries, according to the report.

Police said the suspect declined to press charges against the woman, according to the report.

After leaving the motel, police returned to the gas station and reviewed video footage, the report said.

Police identified Garrett as the suspect from the gas station incident earlier in the evening, the report said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Garrett was listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $10,000 bond.