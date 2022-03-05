North Augusta man charged with multiple sex crimes against children

Mar. 4—A North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday in connection to multiple sex crimes against children in 2017 and 2020.

Zerobel Edward Jamal Byrd, 34, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old in the first degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years old in the third degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 14 years old in the second degree, and disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years old or younger.

On Dec. 1, 2020, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a past sexual assault.

The 11-year-old victim told police the suspect inappropriately touched her on multiple occasions, according to the report.

Byrd was booked into the Aiken County detention center on Tuesday.