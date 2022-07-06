North Augusta man to be charged in murder following discovery of body

Jul. 6—A North Augusta man is wanted for murder following the discovery of a deceased male on July 5.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a wellbeing check on the owner of a residence on Dogwood Drive at approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 5.

After receiving no response at the home, deputies discovered the backdoor unlocked and entered the residence.

While checking the home, they found an unresponsive white male on the floor of the bedroom closet with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

The victim has been identified as homeowner Bobby Miller, 65, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. An autopsy is scheduled to take place Friday morning in Newberry.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office in Georgia contacted the sheriff's office with information on the investigation and the possible suspect.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said arrest warrants have been obtained for Jason Glenn Miller, 42, of North Augusta, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of violent crime.

Miller is currently being held in the Colquitt County jail pending an extradition hearing.

No other information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.