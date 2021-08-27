North Augusta man charged with murder, claimed self-defense

Aug. 27—A North Augusta man who claims he shot a home intruder in self-defense is now charged with murder.

Dallan Thorstenson, 24, was charged with murder.

Around 10:30 a.m., on Friday morning, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a home invasion/shooting incident at a residence on Thurmond Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they observed a deceased male on the floor, according to a release from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The suspect told police "he shot an intruder in self-defense," according to the release.

Public safety said witnesses inside the residence at the time of the shooting provided statements revealing "conflicting evidence that could not support the original intruder claims," said police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This story will be updated as new information is available.

Alexandra Koch covers crime, courts and public safety in Aiken County. Follow her on Instagram @alexandrakochnews and Twitter @alexkochnews.