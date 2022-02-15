North Augusta man charged with pointing gun at victims during road rage incident

Feb. 14—A North Augusta man was arrested Friday in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Langley Dam Road in Graniteville.

Andre Bernard England, 26, is charged with two counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Aiken County deputies responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Langley Dam Road in reference to a road rage incident involving a gun.

Police said two victims "exchanged obscene hand gestures" with the driver of a Chevy Tahoe that was weaving in and out of traffic, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect then "presented and brandished a handgun at both victims," according to the report.

The victims provided police with a description of the vehicle and a tag number, which they used to track down the suspect.

Police saw the suspect merge onto I-520 and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect admitted to being involved in the incident and pointing his gun at the victims.

Deputies conducted a frisk of the vehicle and located a .40 caliber handgun. The suspect did not have a concealed weapons permit from any state.

England was transported to the Aiken County detention center for housing.