North Augusta man charged with sexual assault of minor

Aug. 17—A North Augusta man is behind bars and facing a sexual assault charge involving a minor.

Martin Cruz-Merino, 37, of North Augusta, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.

Police responded Aug. 9 to a case of reported criminal sexual conduct involving a minor, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the juvenile victim complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where the victim was informed she was pregnant, according to the report.

The victim was determined to be seven weeks pregnant and police began to investigate the case, according to a report.

Police said the victim identified the suspect as the person who raped her.

Cruz-Martin is being held at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.