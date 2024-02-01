North Augusta man charged with showing exposing himself at apartment complex

A 27-year-old North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly exposing himself to multiple women at North Augusta Gardens Apartments.

Emerson Jimel Edwards, 27, of North Augusta, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of stalking, according to jail records. He was granted a $10,000 for each of the indecent exposure charges and a $5,000 bond for the stalking charge.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers responded to the apartment complex on Tuesday for a man exposing his genitals to residents. Two women told officers that while they were walking on the sidewalk, Edwards "displayed his penis" to them and began masturbating inside of his pants, according to an incident report.

Officers noted one of the women was "visually upset and emotionally distraught" from the incident, with her eyes tearing up, according to the report. A victim said she has had similar issues with Edwards, dating back to summer 2023. She specifically noted an incident on Jan. 26, where she alleged he waited for her to leave her apartment, removed his penis, and began masturbating while staring at her.

The woman said that time, his penis was "fully exposed," according to the report.

Edwards was still at the scene and officers detained him, asking what happened. He told officers he was recently released from prison for armed robbery and attempted murder, and had previously been charged with sex crimes, according to the incident report.

Edwards was arrested and booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

Previous charges in Aiken County

Aiken County Clerk of Court records show Edwards had a number of previous charges in the county, including:

2014 (17 years old): Found guilty at trial of disorderly conduct

2015 (18 years old): Pleaded guilty to shoplifting, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery (original charge was armed robbery), and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime (case dismissed)

2016 (19 years old): Found guilty at trial of underage possession of beer, pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the first degree and breaking into a car gas tank, and pleaded guilty to throwing of bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer while incarcerated and malicious injury to a courthouse or jail

2021 (25 years old): Pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the second degree (original charge was criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree)

2022 (26 years old): Pleaded guilty to assault and battery in the second degree (original charge was criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree)

