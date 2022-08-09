North Augusta man charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Aug. 9—A North Augusta man has been arrested and charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Michael Joseph Carter III, 20, of North Augusta, was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety on Monday.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor carries a penalty of between two and 10 years in prison and a person convicted must serve at least two years.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators were led to Carter by a a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is accused of distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material.

Carter was released from the Aiken County Detention Center on $1,000 surety bonds on each charge Tuesday.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.