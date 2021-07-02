North Augusta man charged with stalking in Aiken

Jul. 2—A North Augusta man was arrested in connection with a stalking case.

Albert Fred Walker Jr., 40, is charged with stalking after the victim filed police reports on two separate occasions, May 11 and June 21.

The victim said they had never physically met the suspect, but neighbors had observed him peeking into the windows, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The suspect is accused of calling the victim "upwards to 100 times in a day," according to the report.

The explicit messages left in between the filing of the two reports were documented and have been obtained by police.

The suspect was convicted of unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person in 2012 and convicted of second-degree domestic violence in 2018.