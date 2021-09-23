North Augusta man convicted of voluntary manslaughter, sentenced to 28 years

Sep. 23—A North Augusta man was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter Wednesday and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Kenneth Andrew Whitaker, Jr., 27, was charged with murder in connection to his partner's death in 2020.

Whitaker was originally arrested following a domestic violence incident. After the victim's death, the Aiken County Solicitor's Office established sufficient probable cause to upgrade the charge of first degree domestic violence to murder.

On March 21, 2020, 29-year old Jacquline Lillard was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for injuries sustained after she was assaulted by Whitaker in their residence on West Avenue in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

On April 4, 2020, North Augusta police were notified that Lillard died as a result of the injuries sustained in the assault.

The jury was asked to consider murder, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the jury came back with a guilty verdict for voluntary manslaughter.

Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Whitaker to 28 years in prison. Voluntary manslaughter is a no-parole conviction.

The case was tried by lead prosecutors Ashley and Jack Hammack. John Harte served as Whitaker's defense attorney.