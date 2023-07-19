North Augusta man faces attempted murder charge after stabbing

Jul. 19—A North Augusta man is facing an attempted murder charge stemming from a July 14 stabbing.

Louis Antonio Catalan Salgado, 29, was arrested July 14 and charged with attempted murder and two counts of malicious injury to animals and personal property with a value of $2,000 or less, according to jail records.

Police responded to 200 Block of Ashley Circle in reference to a stabbing and met with a complainant who told police the suspect was inside a residence armed with a knife, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff"s Office.

The suspect was located in a room at the residence and the complainant stated to police the suspect stabbed a victim in the head and in the side with a black kitchen knife with the tip missing, the report said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, the report said.

Police spoke with a witness who stated the suspect was playing loud music and walking past other rooms of the residence threatening them, the report said.

The witness said an argument between the suspect and victim became physical, the report said.

The witness stated she heard screaming and saw the suspect stabbing the victim, the report said.

Once police were at the scene, police observed splattered blood on the walls and stairs leading to a pool of blood at the bottom of the stairs, the report said.

Police also observed a bloody knife in the room where Salgado was located and observed blood on Salgado's shirt and hands, the report said

Salgado was taken into custody without incident, the report said.

Salgado's other charges stem from throwing a brick into a local business on the 600 Block of Edgefield Road, the report said.

Salgado is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.