North Augusta man faces charge he hit woman with knife

Jun. 2—A woman told deputies that a North Augusta man attacked her after accusing her of pilfering his underwear.

Cedric Arnez McGee, 43, was arrested May 30 and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

Deputies responded May 29 to a Wagener residence in reference to a domestic incident, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The woman told police the man yelled at her and stated, "why did you steal my underwear, go get my underwear," before he pulled out a knife, the report said.

McGee told her he was going to kill her and throw her in a ditch before hitting her in the face with the handle of the knife several times, the report said.

The woman told police the man ordered her to undress on the bed while he continued to make threats, the report said.

The woman said she left the residence after McGee went to sleep, then called 911, the report said.

McGee was arrested at the scene and is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.

He has a $10,000 bond.