North Augusta man faces sexual exploitation charges for possession of child abuse materials

Jul. 7—A North Augusta man is facing sexual exploitation charges stemming from a cyber tip.

Casey Royce Watts, 30, was arrested and charged July 6 by the office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a media release from the attorney general's office.

He was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators along with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. They were assisted by the investigators with the Attorney General's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Secret Service, Aiken Department of Public Safety and Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

On April 3, police received a tip from South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to child sexual abuse materials, according to an incident report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were led to Watts after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and stated Watts possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

The felony offense is punishable up to 10 years in prison for each count and the case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.