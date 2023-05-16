North Augusta man facing abuse charge after 4-month-old admitted to hospital with injuries; broken ribs

May 16—A local man is facing an abuse charge after a 4-month-old child was admitted to an Atlanta hospital with injuries.

Darrel Timpson, 27, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged May 12 with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, according to jail records.

On. Jan. 1, a deputy with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety spoke with a social worker about a child who had been admitted to an Atlanta area hospital with several injuries, according to an incident report from North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The child had been transported to the Atlanta hospital from a hospital in Augusta, the report said.

According to the social worker, the child had two new rib fractures, one healing rib fracture, torn bridging veins and CAT scan revealed an acute and chronic bilateral subdural hematoma, the report said.

The complainant said the child's parents stated the child was not around other children and doesn't go to a daycare or any other childcare facility, the report said.

The complainant said the child was getting an MRI and X-rays to check for more broken bones, the report said.

Police conducted a warrant check for both parents, with the mother being wanted by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

Timpson is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center with a $60,000 bond.