North Augusta man facing arson and attempted murder charges after house fire

Oct. 21—A North Augusta man was arrested and charged with attempted murder stemming from a house fire in Aiken County

Charles Allen Thompson, 59, of North Augusta was arrested and charged on Oct. 18 with two counts of attempted murder and one count of second degree arson, according to jail records.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. on Oct.18 to a residence on the 940 Block of Orange Street, in North Augusta, in reference to a structure fire, according to a report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office dispatch advised that a subject was attempting to light the house on fire in additional locations inside the residence, the report said.

Before a deputy arrived on the scene, an officer with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety arrived and observed the suspect sitting on the couch inside the residence and refused to come out, the report said.

North Augusta police removed the suspect from the residence and detained him, the report said.

Once a deputy arrived, he observed the fire and it was apparently put out using a fire extinguisher, the report said.

The deputy observed smoke still coming from the residence and DVD cases on a T.V. stand that had apparent burns from the fire, the report said.

Police interviewed victims on the scene and the victims stated the suspect had been drinking and got mad because dogs were barking and fighting, the report said.

Both victims stated to police the suspect hit one of the dogs and verbal argument ensued between the victims and the suspect, the report said.

Both victims stated each party was threatening each other, the report said.

A victim stated to police, the suspect told her that he was going to kill them all by burning down the house, the report said.

Both victims told police the suspect poured gasoline on the living room floor and then found a lighter and lit the gasoline, causing a large fire, the report said.

One victim advised police, she had part of the incident recorded on her phone, the report said.

Victims stated to police they attempted to get out of the house by breaking the window, but it wouldn't break, the report said.

Both victims completed voluntary statements and the police mirandaized the suspect, who agreed to speak with police, the report said.

The suspect stated to police he started the fire because he was tired of dealing with both of the victims and didn't want them to live at the residence anymore, the report said.

The suspect stated to police the victims have been living with him for about a month and claimed he never told the victims he wanted to kill them, the report said.

The suspect stated he got a fire extinguisher and put the fire out the report said.

The suspect stated he consumed 3/4 of a pint of whiskey before the incident, the report said.

Police observed a video on a victim's phone and observed the suspect putting the lid on a gas can and setting it down, apparently after he poured it on the floor, the report said.

Police observed the living room becoming engulfed in a ball of fire and the victim dropped the phone and began screaming, the report said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and both victims completed victim's rights forms, the report said.

As of Thursday, Thompson was listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.