North Augusta man found guilty of murder, weapons charge and sentenced to 35 years

Mar. 18—A North Augusta man was found guilty of murder in connection to the shooting death of an Aiken man in 2019.

On Friday afternoon, a jury found Ricky Antwon Creech guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 36-year-old Jonathan Cochran, of Aiken.

Judge Eugene Griffin sentenced Creech to 30 years for the murder charge and five years for the weapon charge. The sentences will be served consecutively.

On the night of May 11, 2019, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said witnesses saw a man, later identified as Cochran, pushed out of a moving vehicle onto Edgefield Highway, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

Witnesses attempted to provide aid to the victim, but he was later pronounced deceased by EMS. First responders discovered the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.

During this week's trial, the prosecution told the court Creech was driving the vehicle with Cochran, Cochran's brother and one other passenger.

Two of the passengers told law enforcement Creech and Cochran had gotten into an argument and the suspect fired a gun into the back seat of the car, striking the victim in the upper torso, prosecutor Ashley Hammack said during a bond hearing on Jan. 4, 2021.

"The defendant pulled out a firearm and fired once into the back seat, striking Cochran and then told Cochran to get out of the vehicle," Hammack said during the bond hearing. "As the vehicle slowed but did not come to a stop, Cochran fell out of the vehicle."

Creech was captured by the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office on May 12, 2019. He has been held in the Aiken County detention center for the past 1,041 days.