North Augusta man killed, suspect arrested in southwest Georgia county

A North Augusta, S.C. man was arrested in southwest Georgia, after a fatal shooting in North Augusta on Tuesday night.

Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County and is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held in Colquitt County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Homeowner found dead in his home

Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aiken County deputies responded to a home on the 5000 block of Dogwood Drive for a wellness check on the homeowner.

Deputies entered the home through the unlocked back door and found the homeowner, Bobby Miller, 65, deceased in the master bedroom closet, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Miller appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.

The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office in Georgia contacted the Aiken County Sheriff's Office with information on the investigation and the possible suspect involved, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Miller will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry, S.C. The coroner’s office, along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, is continuing with the investigation.

