North Augusta man named co-defendant in federal drug case

Sep. 7—A North Augusta man pleaded guilty recently in a federal drug trafficking case.

Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, was named as a co-defendant in a federal drug trafficking case, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Georgia.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life, in prison, the release said.

Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., was named as the main defendant in the case and was sentenced to serve 144 months in prison, the release said.

Curtis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said in a release.

Curtis was fined $1,500 by U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen and will serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence, the release said.

Curtis is not eligible for parole in the federal system.

Court documents and testimony identified Curtis and Coney as methamphetamine traffickers during an investigation in 2021 initiated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

With assistance from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, both men were arrested during a drug deal in the parking lot of a motel in Grovetown, Georgia, on May 19, 2021, the report said.

Police also seized large amounts of high-grade methamphetamine and multiple firearms during searches of a vehicle and hotel room in Grovetown, Georgia, and Trenton, the release said.

Curtis, a member of the Aryan Brotherhood criminal street gang, was already on probation for felony state drug charges during his arrest, the release said.

Curtis was identified as Coney's source of supply for the illegal drugs, the release said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah L. Johnson.