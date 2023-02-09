North Augusta man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in slaying, other charges

Feb. 8—A North Augusta man plead guilty to several charges his connection to a 2018 shooting that killed a man and for his involvement in 2021 shooting at an Aiken apartment complex.

Gerald Christopher Bryant, 30, of North Augusta, was sentenced Feb. 6 by Judge Cordell Maddox to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter in connection to the October 2018 homicide of Dante Dunbar, 21, according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Bryant also pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Hammack said.

"He was scheduled to go to trial, but after assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the case and meeting with the defense attorney it was ultimately agreed on the option that he would enter a plea for voluntary manslaughter," Hammack said.

In October 2018, police found Dunbar lying in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Jehossee Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds , the Aiken Standard reported.

Dunbar later died at Augusta University Medical Center. .

Jermiah Christopher Blocker, 20, was charged back in 2020 with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the shooting, the paper reported.

Hammack said Bryant also plead guilty to first-degree assault and battery, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature in connection to a Nov. 28, 2021, shooting at Colony Woods Apartments.

Bryant was sentenced to 10 years suspended with five years of probation and will have to serve all of his voluntary manslaughter sentence, Hammack said.

Gunshots damaged a car window, another vehicle and entered a living room at Colony Woods Apartments, the Standard reported.

Police arrested Bryant for the shooting incident on Jan. 9, 2022 at a gas station on Laurens Street while he was out on bond for the October 2018 homicide case, Hammack said.

After sentencing,Bryant was taken into custody by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.