North Augusta man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct, sexual exploitation toward minor

Feb. 8—A North Augusta man will spend more than 20 years in prison for a September 2020 sexual incident involving a minor.

Randal Scott Hopson, 55, of North Augusta, plead guilty Feb. 6 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Ashley Hammack, deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit.

Hopson was sentenced to 12 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor and 10 years on the sexual exploitation, Hammack said. Hammack said Hopson will serve the second sentence after he completes his 12-year sentence.

Police said Hopson took inappropriate photos of the juvenile victim in September 2020 in North Augusta, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Hopson engaged in sexual battery with a victim under six years old.

Upon his release, Hopson will have to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

After Hopson was sentenced, he was taken into custody by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.