North Augusta man sentenced to over 10 years in drug trafficking case

Jan. 19—A North Augusta man will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty in a federal drug-trafficking case.

Maurice Antwain Diggs, 43, of North Augusta was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to a media release from David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Diggs was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and serve three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and proceedings, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office searched an apartment occupied by Diggs, in October 2019 and discovered large amounts of drugs and drug use paraphernalia.

Police also found several thousand dollars in cash and multiple firearms.

While Diggs was awaiting trial from the October 2019 search for state charges, another search was conducted in October 2020 at his hotel room and more drugs and cash were found, records show.

Diggs was later indicted on federal charges related to both searches and entered a guilty plea on two felony charges.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case.