North Augusta mom faces abuse charge after 4-month old child taken to hospital with injuries

Jun. 7—A local mother is facing an abuse charge after her child was admitted to an Atlanta hospital with injuries.

Danielle Davis, 24, of North Augusta was arrested and charged June 6 with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child, according to jail records.

Davis is the second person facing charges after the victim's father, Darrel Timpson, 27, of North Augusta was arrested and charged May 12 with abuse to inflict great injury upon a child.

Police received an intake from the South Carolina Department of Social Services April 18 in reference to potential abuse towards a juvenile, according to an incident report from North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The intake stated the victim was brought to a children's healthcare facility in Atlanta for seizures and twitching, the report said.

The intake stated there was a suspicion for abuse, given the victim's injuries, the report said.

The injuries included head trauma due to brain bleeding, old bleeding, torn bridging veins on the brain, two new rib fractures and one rib fracture that was healing, but no bruising was found on the victim, the report said.

The complainant said the child's parents stated the child was not around other children and doesn't go to a daycare or any other childcare facility, the Aiken Standard reported.

The child also received an MRI and X-rays to check for more broken bones, the paper said.

Davis and Timpson were interviewed separately and denied any trauma, falls or injuries, but stated that the child has seemed more tired lately, the report said.

The victim was admitted to an intensive care unit at the hospital for further treatment, the report said.

Davis and Timpson are listed inmates at the Aiken County detention center.

Davis has a $50,000 bond and Timpson has a $60,000 bond.

Bianca covers public safety, courts and other news in Aiken and surrounding counties. She can be reached at @biancarmooman.