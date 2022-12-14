North Augusta mother charged with murder in death of 6-month-old

Dec. 13—A North Augusta woman has been charged with murder following the death of her 6-month-old child.

Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 36, of North Augusta, was arrested and charged with murder Dec. 12 in relation to the death of her 6-month-old child, jail records show.

Hamilton committed "homicide by child abuse by knowingly, willingly and with extreme indifference to human life, ingest a quality of methamphetamine/fentanyl within close proximity to her 6-month-old child, causing the victim to ingest a qualitative amount of 80 nano grams per millimeter of fentanyl and subsequently caused the child's death," according to arrest warrants.

Around 12:45 p.m. Oct. 27, police responded to a residence at the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive in North Augusta in response to an unresponsive infant, according to an incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Police found the victim on a table in a garage with a male doing chest compressions; the infant appeared blue in the face and was unresponsive, the report said.

Police spoke with Hamilton, who stated she laid the victim down for a nap on the bed at the residence and went to check on the infant before going to take a shower, according to the incident report.

Hamilton said she found the victim lying face down on the bed in an unusual position, the report said.

She then called another adult to look at the child and that adult stated the infant was in a position that would make it hard for the infant to breathe, the report said.

The other adult discovered the infant limp, turning blue and had aspirated on the bed, the report said.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital, where the child's death was confirmed. The Aiken County Coroner's Office was notified, the report said.

Hamilton is booked as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.