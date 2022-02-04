North Augusta police: Juvenile had loaded pistol in waistband

Feb. 4—A loaded 9mm pistol was confiscated from a juvenile in North Augusta on Wednesday morning.

The juvenile, whose identity has not been released, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a handgun by person unlawfully and was issued a seat belt violation.

At 8:24 a.m. Wednesday morning, a North Augusta Public Safety officer was traveling south on West Avenue when they witnessed a Cadillac turn left onto Clifton Avenue without using a turn signal.

The driver of the vehicle, Alfonzo Dawkins, 35, was driving with a male juvenile in passenger seat.

Police said the juvenile was wearing a backpack behind him and was not wearing a seatbelt.

As the officer questioned Dawkins, he constantly looked away from the officer before answering any questions, according to an incident report obtained from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

This prompted the officer to conduct a search of the juvenile for weapons.

During the search, the juvenile "was found to have a pistol (Smith & Wesson 9mm, Model SD9 VE with mag and 11 rounds) in the left front of his waistband," according to the report.

The juvenile was detained and the pistol was removed.

A K9 searched the vehicle and located an unmarked liquid prescription bottle containing unknown liquid in the driver's door.

The juvenile was released after a juvenile promise form, which is a written promise allowing the child in custody to be released to a parent or responsible adult, was signed.

Dawkins was issued citations for a seatbelt violation, driving under suspension and possession of a suspended driver's license. He was also issued a warning for an improper turn.

The pistol and medication bottle were entered into evidence.

It is unknown if the juvenile was a student.