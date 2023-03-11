North Augusta police seek man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Mar. 10—Police are looking for a man wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Michael Leroy Vaughn has active warrants from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in reference to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to a media release from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

Vaughn also has an active warrant from the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Parole.

Anyone with any information on Vaughn's whereabouts should call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.